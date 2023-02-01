WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malawi president sacks eight ministers in cabinet reshuffle
President Chakwera dissolved his entire cabinet last year citing corruption allegations against ministers.
Malawi president sacks eight ministers in cabinet reshuffle
Chakwera vowed in his New Year’s Day address that he will name a new Cabinet focused on maximising the country's limited resources to improve service delivery. / AA Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 1, 2023

Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has fired eight ministers in his first cabinet reshuffle of 2023, according to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Chakwera reduced ministerial posts from 30 to 25 late Tuesday, including deputy ministers and removed ministerial portfolios for himself and deputy Saulos Chilima.

Among those sacked were Information Minister Gospel Kazako, Local Government Minister Blessings Chinsinga, Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Patricia Kaliati and ruling Malawi Congress Party's Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, who was Environment Minister.

The Malawi leader dissolved his entire cabinet last year citing corruption allegations against ministers.

Chakwera has replaced the eight ministers with new faces.

"The appointments are with effect from 31st January 2023," said Colleen Zamba, secretary to the president and Cabinet.

In a surprising move, Chakwera appointed a deputy minister to Local Government, Unity and Culture from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party, which is led by his predecessor Peter Mutharika.

READ MORE:Malawi vice president arrested on corruption charges: Watchdog

Maximising limited resources

RECOMMENDED

Chakwera vowed in his New Year's Day address that he will name a new cabinet focused on maximising the country's limited resources to improve service delivery.

The promise generated interest from a nation that wondered why he should maintain a 30-member cabinet comprising the president, vice president, 20 ministers and eight deputies in a struggling economy.

Mutharika maintained a 20-member cabinet from 2014 to 2019.

Political commentators and experts praised Chakwera for reducing the cabinet.

"The new Cabinet has reduced by 13 percent and 40 percent are women which shows that some progress is being made to have a small Cabinet that is fairly represented," Humphrey Mvula, a government commentator said. 

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation executive director Michael Kaiyatsa said Chakwera needs to continue to implement austerity measures to save resources.

"I call for a reduction in travels by the President, ministers and other government officials but also a reduction of benefits for Cabinet ministers," said Kaiyatsa.

Chakwera's initial 31-member cabinet in July 2020 was criticised for having family members, unequal gender representation and too many ministers from his home district of Lilongwe.

READ MORE:Malawi opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as president

SOURCE:AA
Explore
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege