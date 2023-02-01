UN experts have urged an immediate independent investigation into gross human rights abuses and possible war crimes committed in Mali by government forces and the private military contractor known as the Wagner Group.

In Tuesday's statement the experts said that since 2021, they received persistent and alarming accounts of horrific executions, mass graves, acts of torture, rape, sexual violence, pillaging, arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances.

Malian forces and their allies have perpetrated the actions in the Mopti area and other places where there are hostilities.

"We are particularly worried by credible reports that over several days in late March 2022, Malian armed forces, accompanied by military personnel believed to belong to the Wagner Group, executed several hundred people, who had been rounded up in Moura, a village in central Mali," the experts said in a statement.

"We are disturbed by the apparent increased outsourcing of traditional military functions to the so-called Wagner Group in various military operations, also encompassing operations defined as counter-terrorism, including in Nia Ouro, Gouni, and Fakala."

US sanctions Wagner