US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is in the Philippines for talks about deploying additional American forces and weapons in more Filipino military camps, a sensitive issue for its long-time Southeast Asian ally that once hosted the largest US naval and air bases in the world outside of the United States.

Austin flew in from South Korea, where he said the US would also increase its deployment of advanced weapons, such as fighter jets and bombers, to the Korean Peninsula to bolster joint training with South Korean forces in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear threat.

In the Philippines, Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia and a key front in the US battle against terrorism, Austin visited on Wednesday the southern city of Zamboanga and met Filipino generals and a small contingent of US counterterrorism forces based in a military camp in Mindanao island, regional Philippine military commander Lt Gen Roy Galido said.

“Our working relationship with them is very strong,” Galido was quoted as telling reporters. He said that US troops would also help in humanitarian and disaster response missions.

The more than 100 US military personnel have provided intelligence and combat advice for years to Filipino troops battling a decades-long separatist insurgency, which has considerably eased but remains a security threat.

More recently, US forces have intensified and broadened joint training focusing on combat readiness and disaster response with Filipino troops in the Southeast Asian nation’s western coast, which faces the South China Sea, and in its northern Luzon region across the sea from the Taiwan Strait.

Under a 2014 defence pact called the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), American forces have been granted access to five Philippine military camps, where they could rotate indefinitely.

Aside from EDCA, the two countries are signatories to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

The Philippines also hosts joint military exercises with the US every year.

Last October, the US sought access for a larger number of its forces and weapons in an additional five military camps, mostly in the north. That request would be high on the agenda in Austin’s meetings, according to Philippine officials.

The five additional camps could include additional bases on the northern land mass of Luzon, the closest part of the Philippines to Taiwan, as well as another on the island of Palawan, facing the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

Gregory Poling, a Southeast Asia expert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, told Reuters news agency that access to sites in northern Luzon would help US efforts to deter any Chinese move against Taiwan by putting the waters to the south of the island within range of shore-based missiles.

He said the US and Philippine marines were pursuing similar capabilities with ground-based rockets, with Manila's particular interest being to protect its South China Sea claims.

Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Romualdez said at a news briefing that Austin's visit "obviously will have to do with many of the ongoing discussions on the EDCA sites”.

Austin was scheduled to hold talks with his Philippine counterpart, Carlito Galvez Jr, and National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano, Romualdez said.

Austin will separately call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who took office in June and has since taken steps to boost relations with Washington.

'Catch-22 situation'

Austin is the latest senior official to visit the Philippines after Vice President Kamala Harris in November in a sign of warming ties after a strained period under Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.