A wave of deep sorrow, regret and anger swept across the Muslim world after extremist Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan last week burned copies of the Quran outside mosques and the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Under police protection, the far-right provocateur, infamous for his anti-Islam views, torched the Muslim holy book and announced that he will keep repeating this act until Sweden is admitted into the NATO alliance, something it has sought amid Russia's military action against Ukraine.

"This mosque has no place in Denmark," said Paludan in a live stream on his Facebook page, while being protected by riot police personnel.

The Muslim world protested, and Türkiye condemned the action, asking pointedly why the "Islam-hating charlatan" Paludan was permitted to burn the copies of the holy book.

"Showing tolerance towards such heinous acts that offend the sensitivities of millions of people living in Europe threatens the practice of peaceful coexistence and provokes racist, xenophobic and anti-Muslim attacks," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

READ MORE: Turkish prosecutors probe Quran-burning Danish, Dutch politicians

Denmark, meanwhile, maintained their hands are tied over the hate crime due to the revocation of the country's blasphemy laws in 2017. The Nordic country's now-defunct blasphemy law called for up to four months in prison upon conviction, although most people were fined instead. It appears that Paludan's action remains short of conviction, as there is no law in the country to challenge him.

This entire situation prompts questions over a country where Muslim immigration remains a contentious political issue, where mainstream political parties entertain the idea of shifting asylum facility to Rwanda in order to stop accommodating refugees in Denmark, and where no law enforcement action is taken on a far-right politician who continues to wound the sentiments of millions of people: does Denmark present the case of anti-Islam hate in action?

READ MORE: The burning of the Quran: Why Sweden is headed for disaster

'Our society should decide on limits of freedom of speech'

Dr Urfan Zahoor Ahmed, a Muslim community leader associated with the Danish Muslim Union – founded in 2008, now the largest umbrella organisation for Muslim associations and mosques in Denmark – said there cannot be a denial on the existence of anti-Islam hate within the Danish borders through structural power institutions and individual choices based on predispositions.