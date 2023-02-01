Brazil is preparing a task force of armed forces, police and government agencies to expel illegal gold miners who invaded the Yanomami Indigenous reservation, officials said.

Defence Minister Jose Mucio said on Tuesday the military is needed to drive out the miners, who are well-armed and have helicopters.

"We will soon confront them. We need to root out this evil," Mucio said in an interview with Band TV.

With army troops on the ground, the navy will patrol rivers and confiscate miners' boats and dredges while the air force will control the airspace and force suspicious planes to land, he said.

Joenia Wapichana, who in a few days will become the first Indigenous person to head the government's Indigenous affairs agency, Funai, said President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to end illegal mining on protected reservation lands.

Speaking to journalists on the Amazon-based journalism platform SumaUma, Wapichana said she could not give details of the imminent operation in order to not alert the miners who have invaded the Yanomami territory.

"We have to let the police forces organise the operation in secret; the message from President Lula is that it will happen soon and cannot delay long," she said.

Wapichana said the task force, as in past offensives against illegal miners, will involve the Federal Police, environmental protection agency Ibama, Funai and several ministries, as well as the military.

More than 20,000 wildcat miners are blamed for bringing disease, violence and hunger that have caused a humanitarian crisis for isolated Yanomami villages on Brazil's largest Indigenous reservation, on the border with Venezuela.

