Sweden should "act differently" if it wants to clinch Türkiye's support for its bid to join NATO, Hungary's foreign minister has said, adding that a recent Quran-burning incident outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm was "unacceptable."

Peter Szijjarto made the remark at a news conference on Tuesday following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Hungary's capital Budapest.

Both diplomats addressed the January 21 anti-Muslim act that increased tensions between Ankara and Stockholm as Sweden seeks Türkiye's approval to join the NATO military alliance.

"As a Christian and as a Catholic, I must say that burning of a holy book of another religion is an unacceptable act," Szijjarto said, and criticised a statement by Sweden's prime minister that while the burning of the Quran was inappropriate and "deeply disrespectful," it fell under Swedish freedom of speech protections.

"Stating that the burning of a sacred book is part of freedom of speech is just plain stupidity," Szijjarto said, adding that "perhaps they [Sweden] should act differently than that" if they want to secure Ankara's backing.

Sweden's sheltering of PKK, FETO terrorists

Türkiye and Hungary remain the only two NATO members that haven't approved bids by Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance.

The northern European neighbours, which share a border with Russia, dropped their long-standing military neutrality and sought NATO membership in response to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

A unanimous vote of all 30 NATO members is necessary for admitting new countries.

Ankara has refused to ratify the two countries' NATO membership bids, primarily because of Sweden's refusal to extradite dozens of terrorists linked to outlawed PKK/YPG, and FETO whose members were behind the 2016 coup attempt.