WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians protest Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin homes
Inhabitants of Khan al Ahmar community face forcible expulsion after firebrand Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir orders demolition in occupied East Jerusalem area.
Palestinians protest Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin homes
Israel's Supreme Court will rule on the demolition on Thursday, residents say. / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 31, 2023

Dozens of Palestinians and foreign activists have staged a sit-in to protest Israeli plans to demolish the Khan al Ahmar Bedouin community in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The protest aims to confront Israeli plans to forcibly displace the residents of the community," Eid Jahalin, a representative of the Khan al Ahmar residents, told the Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

He said Israel's Supreme Court will rule on the demolition of Palestine's territory on Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government had a Wednesday deadline to present its demolition plan to the apex court.

For years, the Palestinian community has captured international attention due to a legal battle between its residents and the Israeli authorities over its survival.

In September 2018, Israel's Supreme Court approved the community's expulsion, leaving it open to being demolished at any time.

Such plans, however, have since been put on hold several times.

READ MORE: Israel to 'strengthen' illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank

RECOMMENDED

Bedouin community under pressure

Last week, Israel's firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the Bedouin community to be immediately demolished.

Jahalin said there are 250 people living in the community, mostly children.

"Around 180 students from neighbouring communities are enrolled at the schools of the Khan al Ahmar community," he added.

Israel considers the lands on which the Bedouin community is located "state lands," and says that it was built without a permit, an allegation Palestinian residents reject.

READ MORE:Blinken calls for de-escalation in flaring Israeli-Palestinian conflict

SOURCE:AA
Explore
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege