WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Stop provoking': Swedes voice concern over acts against Türkiye, Islam
Swedish citizens call out authorities for allowing the burning of the Quran, an act according to them that “clearly constitutes a hate crime".
'Stop provoking': Swedes voice concern over acts against Türkiye, Islam
People set on fire a photograph of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a protest / AP
By Abid Sultan
January 31, 2023

Swedish citizens are voicing concerns with recent provocations against Türkiye and Islam in their country, describing the burning of the Quran, the Muslim holy book, as a “shameful” hate crime.

Ingrid Kolobaric, a Croatian who lives in Sweden, told Anadolu that Sweden "should learn to respect" the Turkish president before trying to join the NATO military alliance.

"Sweden needs to respect all people regardless of their religious belief, race, appearance, and colour. Now is the time. It's time for Sweden to learn to respect all people," Kolobaric said.

In addition to allowing Quran burnings, earlier this month Swedish authorities did nothing to stop the hanging of an effigy likened to the image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

READ MORE: Türkiye warns of dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance in Europe

On the Quran burning in Sweden by Rasmus Paludan, a far-right extremist, Kolobaric underlined that the burning of holy books should be stopped.

Another Swede, Izabella Schultzberg, called the burning of the Quran "very shameful and bad".

"This should be banned," Schultzberg said. 

RECOMMENDED

"Insulting another religion and view is unacceptable."

Citing how Türkiye has said if it wants to join NATO, Sweden must prove its firm opposition to terrorism – including to the terrorist YPG/PKK, which has threatened tens of thousands of people in Türkiye and along its borders – Bjorn Gillsbro said Paludan's burning of the Quran had stiffened Turkish resistance.

"Sweden definitely doesn’t need to be a member of NATO. We already have military cooperation with European Union countries and NATO countries," he said.

"Paludan also needs to stop provoking the public," he added.

Ebba Liedstrom said that Paludan's provocation of burning the Quran was "shameful and a childish act to agitate the people".

Paludan, a Danish-Swedish politician, drew global condemnation after torching copies of the Quran outside a mosque in Copenhagen and the Turkish Embassy in the capital Stockholm this month.

Türkiye has led the chorus of anger from the Muslim world, criticising Danish and Swedish authorities for allowing an “Islam-hating charlatan” to carry out an act that “clearly constitutes a hate crime".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege