A vaccine developed by the University of Washington researchers proves effective in preventing the growth of HER2 tumour cells that have led to numerous deaths worldwide. Results of phase one human trials show a promising outcome.

Researchers at the university's School of Medicine (UWSM) in Seattle have been working on developing a breast cancer vaccine for over two decades and they have finally succeeded in generating a strong immune response against the human epidermal growth receptor 2 (HER2) tumour cells.

Half of the people with HER2-positive breast cancer usually don't survive more than five years after being affected. However, during the 10-year assessment period, 80 percent of the vaccine participants survived.

Following this success, the team is now conducting phase II trials that may lead to treating breast cancer. These results have sparked hopes that the vaccine may also lead to the cure for other types of cancerous cells.

