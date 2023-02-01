Amazon. Meta. Google. Salesforce. Microsoft. The list goes on. More than 200,000 people were laid off just in the technology industry alone, a number that is growing rapidly. Weren’t these the same companies that less than 18 months ago were paying recruiters and search firms fees—and employees signing bonuses—to add staff? Of course.

Companies seem to have perfected the art of buying high—hiring in the middle of booms—and selling low, eliminating positions at the first sign of economic weakness. None of this makes sense, although it does exact a toll, particularly on the people.

So how to explain the madness?

Follow the crowd

As Arizona State social psychologist Robert Cialdini noted in his bestselling book Influence, people—and this includes executives—use shortcuts to economise on the effort they spend thinking and decision-making.

One such shortcut is relying on social proof—what others do—as a guide to one’s own behaviour. After all, we believe in the wisdom of crowds, and if many other people—or businesses—are doing something, what they are doing must be sensible.

Cialdini’s argument is consistent with other logic. The evidence suggests that when people are confronted with uncertainty, about what to do or what to believe, they look to others for cues. This theory of informational social influence dates from the 1950s, but remains as relevant today.

And then there are conformity pressures. People conform to what others are watching, eating, wearing, and so forth, because to be different is, in a word, to stand out and people, in order to get along, often prefer to fit in. A good way to fit in is to follow the crowd.

Social influence, conformity pressures, and social proof have been well-studied and frequently demonstrated. Why would we think, just because someone has an executive title and works in an organisation, that the person would suddenly be immune to widely-documented, well-established social verities? Of course, they’re not.

Many, indeed virtually all, of the tech companies that have announced layoffs are still making money. They may be doing layoffs in anticipation of economic hard times, and to maintain their profit margins. But few, if any, of the companies announcing layoffs are on the verge of going out of business. In that sense, their layoffs are discretionary.

Deadly consequences