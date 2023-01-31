China's economic activity swung back to growth in January after a wave of Covid-19 infections passed through the country faster than expected following abandonment of pandemic controls.

Domestic orders and consumption drove output higher, according to the first broad data to show how quickly China is recovering from its Covid-19 reopening wave, but analysts warned that the economy faced persistent weakness in external demand.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI), which measures manufacturing activity, rose to 50.1 in January from 47.0 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the PMI to come in at 48.0. Since the result was above 50.0, it implied growth.

A rebound in non-manufacturing activity was more decisive than expected by economists - but helped by a seasonal surge in spending for the Lunar New Year holiday.

That index, which covers services, leapt to 54.4, from 41.6 in December.

Both indexes had previously shown the economy to be contracting since September.

Significant Improvement

"The PMI data showed that confidence in production, operation, and the state of the market has improved significantly," Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang Lasalle, wrote in a note, while pointing to the level of a sub-index for new export orders, just 46.1, as cause for concern.

READ MORE: China: Peak COVID cases exceeded 7 million daily, over 4,000 deaths a day

As foreign economies have weakened under pressure from rising interest rates, so has demand for China's exports, which last month were 9.9 percent lower than a year earlier.

January's rebound in activity "is a bit unexpected as everyone is still quite cautious," said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China.

"It's difficult for PMI to pick up in the same month as the Chinese New Year, as workers normally have two weeks off."

"All the other real indicators - employment, inventory and delivery times - got worse .... export orders went down, so that means domestic orders must have gone way up," she added.