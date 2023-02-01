It’s been two and a half years of fighting and disappointment not only for the families of those who were killed in 2020’s August 4 blast in Beirut’s port, but also for the thousands more who suffered from injuries and from the destruction of their homes and businesses after half the city was damaged.

The investigation has yielded little in the way of answers or accountability. Instead, there has been a change in judges, 18 lawsuits against the investigating judge by those called in for questioning, four suspensions, and a gunfight on the streets.

Now, legal experts and some politicians are saying the investigation may be at a “turning point,” as it faces exceptional threats from within the judiciary.

'A coup against the probe'

There was a glimmer of hope in the third week of January 2023 as the most recent 13-month suspension in the blast investigation was brought to an end suddenly by the investigating judge, Tarek Bitar. Bitar called more than a dozen high-ranking officials in for questioning, including the former prime minister, Hassan Diab, former interior minister, Nouhad Machnouk, former minister of public works, Ghazi Zeaiter, and Lebanon’s top public prosecutor, Ghassan Oueidat.

But no sooner than Bitar had sent out the calls for questioning, the public prosecutor hit back, saying the investigation was still suspended. Oueidat also ordered the release of all detainees, and called Bitar in for questioning, along with pushing for his removal during a meeting of the higher council of judges.

“We're calling this a coup against the investigation. It's the level of illegality that we are against, it’s so clear,” Ghida Frangieh, a lawyer with the Lebanese legal rights organisation Legal Agenda, told TRT World. “There's a consensus among the legal community that this is a very big violation of the fundamentals of justice, and of legality.”

According to both Frangieh and Judge Tarek Bitar, Public Prosecutor Oueidat doesn’t have jurisdiction over the investigation, and therefore, has no right to release detainees. He actually recused himself from the investigation in 2020 due to a family connection with the accused minister of public works, Ghazi Zeaiter, and has, himself, been called in for questioning due to his awareness that the ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion was being stored in the port.

Bitar justifies relaunching the investigation as he considers himself a ‘special judge’ in charge of a ‘serious crime’ that cannot be recused and therefore deems he has the power to continue the investigation, explains Frangieh.

A show of violence

“What we've seen for more than a year are continuous barriers and obstructions to the course of justice, as well as political interference by the establishment that has rendered Judge Tarek Bitar incapable of doing his work,” said Michel Moawad, independent politician and presidential nominee, from outside of the Palace of Justice.