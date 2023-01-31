Türkiye's tourism income jumped to $46.3 billion in 2022, the country’s statistical authority has announced.

The figure surged 53.4 percent from $30.2 billion in 2021, TurkStat said on Tuesday.

The average expenditure per night for overnight visitors was $89.

Most tourists – 67.1 percent – visited Türkiye for travel, entertainment, sports and cultural activities last year.

Türkiye attracted some 44.6 million foreign tourists in 2022, a rise of 80.3% from a year earlier, according to official figures released on Tuesday. If Turkish citizens living abroad are added to the count, then 2022 figure goes up to 51.4 million, slightly down from 51.9 million in 2019.

