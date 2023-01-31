TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye increases its tourism income by 53.4% in 2022
Over 50 million tourists have visited Türkiye last year, bringing in $46.2 billion, official data shows.
Türkiye increases its tourism income by 53.4% in 2022
The average nightly spend of visitors departing from Türkiye this quarter was $86, statistics show. / Ihlas Haber Ajansi
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 31, 2023

Türkiye's tourism income jumped to $46.3 billion in 2022, the country’s statistical authority has announced.

The figure surged 53.4 percent from $30.2 billion in 2021, TurkStat said on Tuesday.

The average expenditure per night for overnight visitors was $89.

Most tourists – 67.1 percent – visited Türkiye for travel, entertainment, sports and cultural activities last year.

Türkiye attracted some 44.6 million foreign tourists in 2022, a rise of 80.3% from a year earlier, according to official figures released on Tuesday. If Turkish citizens living abroad are added to the count, then 2022 figure goes up to 51.4 million, slightly down from 51.9 million in 2019.

READ MORE: Türkiye hosts 11.3M foreign tourists in first five months of this year

RECOMMENDED

In 2022, the number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad soared 165.4 percent to 7.3 million compared to 2021, with their average expenditure coming to $589 per capita, TurkStat reported.

Increase in tourism expenditure

Last year, tourism expenditures increased by 130.9 percent compared to the previous year and reached $4.2 billion.

About $3.7 billion of this spending was personal and over $523 million were package tour expenditures.

READ MORE: Türkiye's tourism sees robust numbers despite global crisis: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release