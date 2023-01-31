TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'resolutely' continues fight against terror groups: ministry
A total of 378 people have been detained in January during operations against PKK/PYD terrorist organisation, Turkish Interior Ministry says.
A Turkish soldier patrols in the province of Sirnak, on the Turkish-Iraqi border. The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Türkiye's southern border to hide and plot attacks. / AP Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 31, 2023

Türkiye is resolutely continuing its fight against terrorist organisations, including the PKK/PYD, Daesh and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the country's interior ministry has said.

"After the ominous actions against our holy book, the Quran, in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark, all evaluations were made against all possible provocations, and our security measures were maximised," the ministry said in a statement.

In this context, the ministry also evaluated information that terrorist organisations such as Daesh and al-Qaeda are also seeking action in many countries, citing the aforementioned "abominable acts."

Türkiye "meticulously" evaluates the intelligence information transmitted to Ankara from time to time from countries that issue security warnings for Türkiye and from many other countries.

"Operations against terrorist organisations continue uninterruptedly in our country," said the ministry.

"In 2022, 1,042 operations were carried out against the Daesh terrorist organisation, and 1,981 people were detained. In January 2023, a total of 60 operations were carried out against the same organisation and 95 people were detained."

The ministry added that in 2022 alone, a total of 134,713 operations were carried out against the PKK/PYD terror group, and 8,410 suspects were detained in these operations.

"In January 2023, a total of 9,040 operations were carried out against the same organisation, and 378 people were detained during the operations," it said.

SOURCE:AA
