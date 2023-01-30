TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Coast Guard rescues dozens of migrants after Greek pushbacks
Türkiye has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers and irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.
Turkish Coast Guard rescues dozens of migrants after Greek pushbacks
Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities. / AA Archive
By Mazhar Ali
January 30, 2023

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 129 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, officials said.

Coast guard teams were dispatched off the coast of Dikili, Izmir after detecting 36 foreign nationals in a boat, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 26 other migrants who were pushed back by Greece were rescued off the coast of Kusadasi in the Aydin province.

Turkish teams also rescued 15 irregular migrants in Ayvacik in the Canakkale province.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 52 others off the coast of Datca and Bodrum in the Mugla province.

RECOMMENDED

After they were rescued, all of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Türkiye and global rights groups have also repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants and asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

READ MORE:Greek court drops espionage charges against 24 migrant rescuers

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release