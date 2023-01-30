The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 129 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, officials said.

Coast guard teams were dispatched off the coast of Dikili, Izmir after detecting 36 foreign nationals in a boat, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 26 other migrants who were pushed back by Greece were rescued off the coast of Kusadasi in the Aydin province.

Turkish teams also rescued 15 irregular migrants in Ayvacik in the Canakkale province.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 52 others off the coast of Datca and Bodrum in the Mugla province.