A bomb attack on a bus carrying Syrian police has wounded 15 officers in the south of the war-torn country, the interior ministry has said.

The officers had been returning from a mission in the southern province of Daraa when "unidentified terrorists targeted their bus with an explosive device", the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Seven of the 15 wounded suffered serious injuries, the statement added.

Daraa was the cradle of Syria's 2011 uprising against regime leader Bashar al Assad, but it returned to Damascus' control in 2018 under a reconciliation deal backed by Russia.