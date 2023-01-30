WORLD
Police bus bombing wounds 15 in southern Syria
A bomb attack on a bus carrying Syrian police returning from a mission in Daraa province has left 15 officers injured in the war-torn country's restive south.
The Syrian conflict has claimed around 500,000 lives and displaced around half the country's pre-war population. / AA Archive
January 30, 2023

A bomb attack on a bus carrying Syrian police has wounded 15 officers in the south of the war-torn country, the interior ministry has said.

The officers had been returning from a mission in the southern province of Daraa when "unidentified terrorists targeted their bus with an explosive device", the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Seven of the 15 wounded suffered serious injuries, the statement added.

Daraa was the cradle of Syria's 2011 uprising against regime leader Bashar al Assad, but it returned to Damascus' control in 2018 under a reconciliation deal backed by Russia.

The province has been wracked by violence for years.

Daesh, whose third leader was killed in Daraa in October, sometimes claims responsibility for attacks in the region.

The Syrian conflict, which was triggered by the suppression of pro-democracy demonstrations, has claimed around 500,000 lives and displaced around half the country's pre-war population.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
