A man has attacked a neighbouring Turkish family with an air rifle and then set fire to their apartment in Germany's Heiligenhaus town of the North Rhine-Westphalia state, according to the local daily Westfalischer Anzeiger.

The incident occurred on Friday and the 33-year-old suspect was brought before a magistrate on Saturday, who issued a warrant for his arrest, the public prosecutor's office and police said.

A homicide squad has been set up under the direction of the Dusseldorf police and the investigation is ongoing.

"The couple injured in the incident had to be taken to a hospital on Friday for inpatient treatment, seriously injured. There was no danger to life. The couple's baby had not been injured," investigators said.

READ MORE:Germany award honours Turkish mother who lost family to Neo-Nazi attack