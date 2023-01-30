As people age, their memory naturally declines and can affect their quality of life, work productivity, and increase the risk of dementia. But a combination of healthy lifestyle is necessary for optimal memory health, even for those who are genetically predisposed to memory decline, says a new study.

The study further shows that memory decline was slower for older adults who had a healthy lifestyle, even for people with a high genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease.

Studies have been conducted to identify factors that might affect memory, including ageing, the apolipoprotein E (APOE) genotype—the strongest known risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias—, chronic diseases, and lifestyle patterns.

Here are six factors that could potentially decline the risk of memory loss in older individuals, according to a recent study.

1. Healthy diet

The study analysed the daily diet of participants by recording their intake of 12 food items, including fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, dairy, salt, oil, eggs, cereals, legumes, nuts, and tea. Participants were considered to have a healthy diet if they consumed appropriate daily amounts of at least 7 of these 12 food items.

The results showed that a healthy diet had the strongest relationship with memory, followed by cognitive activity, physical exercise, and social interaction.

2. Active cognitive activity

Writing, reading, playing cards, mahjong, and other games were measured as cognitive activities, and participants engaged at least twice weekly in these activities were considered healthy.

It was the second most significant factor that helps in reducing the risk of memory decline.

3. Regular physical exercise