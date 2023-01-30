Türkiye is signing a new gas deal with Oman, the Turkish energy minister has announced, a move to diversify Ankara's gas supplies.

"We will purchase 1.4 billion cubic metres of gas annually and our agreement will be valid for 10 years," Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez at an even in Istanbul on Monday.

"At a time when the world, especially Europe, is suffering from gas supply problems, Türkiye is taking all steps to become a gas trade center," he added.

Türkiye's state-owned oil and trading company, BOTAS, executives are in Oman to expand the natural gas trade between the two countries, he said.

The minister also said the deal can be extended if the conditions are favourable.

Meanwhile, Donmez said that Türkiye and Bulgaria had also signed an agreement for the transmission of up to 1.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas a year that will cover 13-year period.

The minister noted that, alongside Bulgaria, Türkiye also entered similar deals with North Macedonia, Romania and Moldova.

"We will bring European consumer nations and suppliers from the Middle East, the Mediterranean, the Caspian, Central Asia together in Istanbul Gas Summit, which will take place on February 14 to 15 in Istanbul," Donmez noted, a move that will link Asian gas to Europe via Türkiye.