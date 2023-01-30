A convoy of Iran-backed groups has been targeted by air strikes in eastern Syria, according to local sources.

The convoy of trucks, carrying arms from Iraq, came under attack in Abu Kamal district of Deir ez-Zor province on Sunday night, according to information obtained by an Anadolu Agency correspondent from field sources.

The strikes were carried out by unmanned combat aerial vehicles.

No country claimed the strikes, but Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes against Iran-backed forces and Bashar al Assad's regime forces in Syria, where the US military is also active.

There were at least four trucks loaded with sealed boxes in the convoy.

No details were shared regarding casualties.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Russia, Syria FMs may meet early next month: Cavusoglu