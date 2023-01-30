WORLD
2 MIN READ
Air strikes target Iran-backed militia group in eastern Syria
Unmanned combat aerial vehicles carried out an attack on a convoy of trucks carrying arms from Iraq to Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.
Air strikes target Iran-backed militia group in eastern Syria
No country claimed the strikes, but Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes against Iran-backed and regime forces in Syria, where the US military is also active. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 30, 2023

A convoy of Iran-backed groups has been targeted by air strikes in eastern Syria, according to local sources.

The convoy of trucks, carrying arms from Iraq, came under attack in Abu Kamal district of Deir ez-Zor province on Sunday night, according to information obtained by an Anadolu Agency correspondent from field sources.

The strikes were carried out by unmanned combat aerial vehicles. 

No country claimed the strikes, but Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes against Iran-backed forces and Bashar al Assad's regime forces in Syria, where the US military is also active.

There were at least four trucks loaded with sealed boxes in the convoy. 

No details were shared regarding casualties.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Russia, Syria FMs may meet early next month: Cavusoglu

RECOMMENDED

Strategic location

The Israeli army announced in November last year that it targeted an Iranian arms convoy on the Syria-Iraq border.

Deir ez-Zor is a strategic location on the border that has land routes from Iran to Lebanon as well as trade routes and oil pipelines.

It was captured by forces of Syria’s Bashar al Assad regime following the withdrawal of the Daesh in 2017.

Since then, Iranian-backed militias, including Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group, have been intensively stationed in Deir ez-Zor.

READ MORE:Is Iran trying to expand its presence in Syria?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release