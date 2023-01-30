Tunisia has announced that a mere 11 percent of the electorate had voted in parliamentary runoffs, with critics of President Kais Saied saying the empty polling stations were evidence of public disdain for his agenda.

The head of the electoral commission, over which Saied assumed ultimate authority last year, gave a provisional turnout of 11.3 percent for Sunday's runoff votes.

During December's first round, the official turnout was only slightly lower, at 11.2 percent.

"Today Tunisians issued a final verdict rejecting Kais Saied's process and elections," Nejib Chebbi, head of the main opposition coalition, the Salvation Front, told a news conference.

Opposition activist Chaima Issa, who has led protests against Saied and faces a military court on charges of insulting the president, described the poll as a "ghost election".

Economic decline in Tunisia, where some basic goods have disappeared from shelves and the government has cut subsidies as it seeks a foreign bailout to avert bankruptcy, has left many disillusioned with politics and angry with their leaders.

"We don't want elections. We want milk and sugar and cooking oil," said Hasna, a woman shopping in the Ettadamon district of Tunis on Sunday.

Weakened parliament