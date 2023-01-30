Oil prices have climbed in early Asia trade, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $87.20 a barrel by 0115 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.22 a barrel, up 54 cents, or 0.7 percent on Monday.

Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a US official said on Sunday.

"It is not really clear yet what's happening in Iran, but any escalation there has the potential to disrupt crude flow," said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are unlikely to tweak its current oil output policy when they meet virtually on February 1.

Still, indication of a rise in crude exports from Russia's Baltic ports in early February caused Brent and WTI to post their first weekly loss in three last week.

