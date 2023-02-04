The Palestinian Health Ministry has accused Israel of denying cancer patients the right to medical treatment abroad in a statement marking World Cancer Day.

“Cancer patients in Gaza face multiple challenges that make their health conditions even worse,” Khaled Thabet, head of the ministry’s oncology department, said on Saturday.

“Israel deprives 40 percent of cancer patients in Gaza of their right to medical treatment abroad,” he said, adding that Israeli restrictions “prevent the entry of necessary medicines” to patients.

The health ministry official also emphasised that hospitals in the Palestinian territory “face a huge shortage of radiotherapy services.”

According to the health ministry, there were 5,320 cancer patients in the Palestinian territories by 2021, including 1,952 patients in Gaza.

READ MORE: Israel doubles confiscated funds from Palestinian tax revenues to $30M