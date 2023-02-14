TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye will overcome quake disaster with spirit of solidarity: Altun
Turkish Communications Director says the country is fighting against disinformation, manipulation and perception management after powerful earthquakes hit southeastern parts of Türkiye last week.
Türkiye will overcome quake disaster with spirit of solidarity: Altun
Altun noted that at least 94 countries have offered support to Türkiye, and thanked all friendly countries for their efforts. / AA Archive
By Sunbul Sayedi
February 14, 2023

Türkiye will come out of "this massive disaster" with the spirit of solidarity after twin earthquakes hit the country's southeastern region last week, a top Turkish official has said.

Stating that Türkiye is combatting disinformation, manipulation and perception management amid the disaster and crisis period, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the country is "facing one of the biggest disasters of the world and in the geography, it belongs."

In a letter sent to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Islamic Conference of Information Ministers, Altun said search and rescue efforts began nearly nine hours after the severe earthquakes.

"A total of 113,318 personnel and volunteers from various institutions and non-governmental organizations, 24,727 of whom are search and rescue personnel, are involved in disaster response efforts," he said.

Urging the Ministers of Information from OIC member states to support Türkiye's efforts in fighting against disinformation and informing the public, Altun said: "We believe that your support will be an important sign of the solidarity and unity shown by the Islamic world in difficult times."

"We will overcome this great disaster in the spirit of solidarity," he added.

Altun further noted that at least 94 countries have offered support to Türkiye, and thanked all friendly countries for their support and aid during "this difficult time."

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Mobilising resources: Türkiye's efforts to tackle earthquake devastation

On February 6, two massive earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors were centred in Kahramanmaras and hit nine other provinces - Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

They also hit several countries and caused widespread destruction in northwestern Syria.

Nearly 32,000 people were killed in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.

READ MORE: No time to give up: Miracle rescues continue 183 hours after Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism