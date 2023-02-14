A Palestinian teen has been killed during an Israeli militry raid in a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Tuesday's death was the latest in an almost year-long surge in Israeli military raids into occupied Palestinian territory along with increasingly discriminatory policies toward Palestinians.

Israeli forces said they carried out military raids across the occupied West Bank overnight and alleged that during an operation in the Faraa refugee camp, a person approached troops with an explosive device. The Israeli army said that soldiers shot the person.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that during the raid local residents clashed with Israeli soldiers, who shot at them in response.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Mahmoud al Aydi, 17, died from a bullet wound to the head.

Tensions have mounted for months as Israel has ramped up nightly arrest raids in the occupied West Bank, which were prompted by a rise in Palestinian resistance movements across the occupied territory last spring.

