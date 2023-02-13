TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye offers to open two border gates with Syria for quake aid delivery
Ankara has offered to the international community that it can open two border crossings in the southern Kilis province for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says.
The quake-related death toll in Syria has climbed above 3,500 with more than 5,200 people wounded. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
February 13, 2023

Türkiye has offered to open two border crossings with Syria for the international community to send humanitarian aid to the quake-hit northern regions.

"We told the international community and the UN that they could send humanitarian aid through the two gates under our control. We said that we can open these gates to humanitarian aid," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his Libyan counterpart Najla Al Mangoush in the capital Ankara on Monday.

The top diplomat was referring to the two border gates in the southern Kilis province.

He, however, added: “It is out of question for Türkiye to open border crossings in places (in Syria) controlled by the PKK and YPG.”

READ MORE:US urges UN vote to approve more aid access to Syria through Türkiye

No influx of refugees

RECOMMENDED

Cavusoglu denied the allegations that there was an influx of refugees from Syria to Türkiye after last week's powerful twin earthquakes.

"Türkiye may open its airspace if Belgium or other European countries want to take Syrian refugees to their own countries," he added.

At least 31,643 people were killed by the back-to-back earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

In neighbouring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,500, with more than 5,200 people wounded.

READ MORE:UN aid chief: Humanitarian effort shifting to shelter, food, schooling

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
