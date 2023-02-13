Last Monday's two 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes affected tens of thousands of people Türkiye's southeastern provinces and neighbouring Syria.

The total death toll in two countries has surpassed 34,000, making it the deadliest earthquake of the century in the region.

Every now and then, visuals of rescue workers pulling out infants, toddlers and children from the deepest parts of the concrete rubble go viral on social media, with people from all across the world describing such stories of survival as "miracles".

Here are some of the miraculous rescues of children that surprised netizens in the past few days.

1. Hamza, a seven-month-old baby, was rescued in Hatay province, one of the most affected regions in Türkiye, after being stuck under the rubble for more than 140 hours since the first quake hit the country.

2. Aliye Dagli, a two-year-old baby girl, was also pulled out alive from the rubble in Hatay thanks to the search-and-rescue team and AFAD volunteers’ efforts almost 133 hours after the devastating earthquakes. The baby, who was taken to the ambulance in the arms of the medical staff, was treated.

3. A baby estimated to be about two months old was found alive 128 hours after the quake in Hatay. The baby's survival for nearly five days without any injuries was a powerful visual that moved people to tears and warmed many hearts. Efforts to identify the baby are underway since the infant's parents are still missing.

4. A 15-month-old Yusuf Huseyin was taken out after the 105th hour of the earthquake. About 20 minutes later, his 7-year-old brother Mohammed Huseyin was pulled out from the same pile of concrete slabs of what used to be a three-floored building in Hatay.