TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye makes flurry of new arrests over collapsed buildings in quake zone
Several contractors are arrested by Turkish authorities as rescue workers continue to pull survivors, bodies from quake rubble in southeastern Türkiye.
Türkiye makes flurry of new arrests over collapsed buildings in quake zone
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag has vowed to take action against negligence after the deadly quakes. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
February 13, 2023

A number of new arrests have been made in Türkiye after two major earthquakes jolted southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria last week.

Nazmi Tosun, the construction supervisor and technical representative of Emre Apartment, which was destroyed in Gaziantep province, was arrested in Istanbul on early Monday.

Malatya prosecutors also issued arrest warrants for 31 people over collapsed buildings in the city.

Police arrested Hasan Alpargun in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) after some buildings made by his construction company collapsed in the southern Adana province over the weekend, according to security forces.

Contractor Ibrahim Mustafa Uncuoglu was arrested in Istanbul after technical examination of the wreckage of an apartment building in the Gaziantep province found neglect.

Istanbul police arrested another contractor, Mehmet Ertan Akay, after his building collapsed during the quake in Gaziantep.

Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Akay on charges of reckless manslaughter and building code violations.

Mehmet Yasar Coskun, the contractor of a large residential building in the hard-hit Hatay province, was also taken into custody on Saturday.

Earlier, security forces arrested Coskun at Istanbul Airport on his way to Montenegro while attempting to leave Türkiye.

Coskun claimed that he did not know why the building was destroyed, and that his flight to Montenegro had nothing to do with the collapsed building.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Türkiye nabs contractors for negligence over buildings flattened by quakes

Action against negligence

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag on Wednesday vowed to take action against negligence after the deadly quakes.

Underlining that the priority now is to save people who are trapped under the rubble, Bozdag said: "After that, the judicial process will follow. All those who had negligence and fault will be held accountable."

At least 31,643 people were killed by the two massive earthquakes, the country's disaster agency said on Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, which also included Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

READ MORE: Over 133,000 houses built by TOKI not damaged in Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism