The United States has called for the United Nations Security Council to "vote immediately" to authorise the delivery of UN aid to opposition-held northwest Syria through more border crossings from Türkiye after last week's deadly earthquake.

Since 2014 the UN has been able to deliver aid to millions of people in need in the northwest part of war-torn Syria through Türkiye under a Security Council mandate. But it is currently restricted to using just one border crossing.

"Right now, every hour matters," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said in a statement, which Reuters published on Monday.

"People in the affected areas are counting on us."

"We cannot let them down - we must vote immediately on a resolution to heed the UN's call for authorisation of additional border crossings for the delivery of humanitarian assistance," she said.

"It's time to move with urgency and purpose."

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who is in Türkiye and is due to visit Syria, earlier told Sky News that he would ask the Security Council to authorise aid access through two more border crossings, arguing there is "a very clear humanitarian case."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday pushed for more access.

