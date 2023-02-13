TÜRKİYE
Another emergency aid shipment heads to Türkiye from India: envoy
Türkiye's Ambassador to New Delhi Firat Sunel says airliners from both countries are carrying free of charge shipments to the worst-hit southern region of Türkiye.
India has launched Operation Dost (Friendship Operation) to send relief to earthquake-hit Türkiye and Syria. / AA
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
February 13, 2023

Another batch of emergency donations from India is on the way to Türkiye a week after a massive earthquake hit the country's southern region. 

Türkiye's Ambassador to New Delhi Firat Sunel wrote in a social media post on Monday that airliners from both countries are carrying free of charge the shipment to the worst-hit region in the south.

On Sunday, India also sent another plane carrying relief material and medical aid to both Türkiye and Syria.

The Indian Air Force said that one C-17 aircraft brought relief material and emergency equipment to both countries.

Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday that the seventh “Operation Dost” flight has reached Syria "with over 23 tonnes of relief material, including gen-sets, solar lamps, emergency, and critical care medicines, and disaster relief consumables."

He said the flight delivered the relief material for Türkiye at Adana airport.

“This included medical equipment like patient monitor, ECG, syringe pumps and disaster relief material, along with supplies for our teams on the ground,” he wrote on Twitter.

India has launched Operation Dost (Friendship Operation) to send relief to earthquake-hit Türkiye and Syria.

A total of seven flights have been sent to two nations so far, with more coming including the shipment announced by Sunel on Monday.

Apart from several organisations, individuals also contributed to help people in Türkiye and Syria.

As of midday on Monday, the death toll has surpassed 36,000 in both countries.

In Türkiye, the death toll has reached 29,605, while the number of deaths in Syria reached 4,581, according to the latest figures.

The White Helments said that 3,167 people were killed in the opposition-controlled areas of Syria, while regime media said 1,414 people were killed in the regime-controlled territories.

READ MORE:India, Malaysia dispatch highly-skilled rescue teams to Türkiye

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
