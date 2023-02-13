Another batch of emergency donations from India is on the way to Türkiye a week after a massive earthquake hit the country's southern region.

Türkiye's Ambassador to New Delhi Firat Sunel wrote in a social media post on Monday that airliners from both countries are carrying free of charge the shipment to the worst-hit region in the south.

On Sunday, India also sent another plane carrying relief material and medical aid to both Türkiye and Syria.

The Indian Air Force said that one C-17 aircraft brought relief material and emergency equipment to both countries.

Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday that the seventh “Operation Dost” flight has reached Syria "with over 23 tonnes of relief material, including gen-sets, solar lamps, emergency, and critical care medicines, and disaster relief consumables."

He said the flight delivered the relief material for Türkiye at Adana airport.

“This included medical equipment like patient monitor, ECG, syringe pumps and disaster relief material, along with supplies for our teams on the ground,” he wrote on Twitter.