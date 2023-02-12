TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Over 133,000 houses built by TOKI not damaged in Türkiye quakes
TOKI, which has been undertaking public housing projects for low-income citizens for over 20 years, is building safe houses in cities and towns with earthquake-resistant technology.
Over 133,000 houses built by TOKI not damaged in Türkiye quakes
TOKI has constructed 1,180,000 houses since 2002. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
February 12, 2023

The Turkish Housing Development Administration, TOKI, has reported that 133,759 houses built in the earthquake zone in 10 provinces centred in Kahramanmaras did not suffer any structural damage.

A total of 133,759 TOKI buildings were not damaged thanks to its earthquake-resistant structures applied in buildings such as "raft foundation", "tunnel formwork carrier system" and "high concrete strength".

In the constructions commissioned by TOKI, first of all, an on-site ground survey report is issued.  In line with the data obtained from the report, project design studies are carried out in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, especially the Earthquake Regulation.

Türkiye's public housing body has so far built 5,545 houses in Kahramanmaras; 8,018 in Hatay; 3,323 in Osmaniye; 20,605 in Malatya; 17,261 in Sanliurfa; 20,912 in Diyarbakir; 27,947 houses in Gaziantep, 7,065 in Adiyaman, 21,154 in Adana; 1,929 houses in Kilis.

RECOMMENDED

The assessment came days after two powerful earthquakes destroyed some 6,444 buildings in 10 provinces of the country. Turkish authorities have begun to arrest contractors with suspicion of alleged negligence in buildings that collapsed during the earthquakes.

READ MORE: Türkiye nabs contractors for negligence over buildings flattened by quakes

READ MORE:'There is always hope': More survivors found 155 hours after Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism