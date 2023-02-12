The Turkish Housing Development Administration, TOKI, has reported that 133,759 houses built in the earthquake zone in 10 provinces centred in Kahramanmaras did not suffer any structural damage.

A total of 133,759 TOKI buildings were not damaged thanks to its earthquake-resistant structures applied in buildings such as "raft foundation", "tunnel formwork carrier system" and "high concrete strength".

In the constructions commissioned by TOKI, first of all, an on-site ground survey report is issued. In line with the data obtained from the report, project design studies are carried out in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, especially the Earthquake Regulation.

Türkiye's public housing body has so far built 5,545 houses in Kahramanmaras; 8,018 in Hatay; 3,323 in Osmaniye; 20,605 in Malatya; 17,261 in Sanliurfa; 20,912 in Diyarbakir; 27,947 houses in Gaziantep, 7,065 in Adiyaman, 21,154 in Adana; 1,929 houses in Kilis.