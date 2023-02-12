Residents of the Indian-administered Kashmir are gearing for relief efforts for victims of the deadly earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria that have so far killed more than 28,000 people.

A group of female friends from Kashmir started to collect funds in their circle to help victims in Türkiye and Syria.

“We are pained to see this kind of calamity,” Sadaf Jan from the group told Anadolu news agency.

“For now, we have put up a small initiative at an individual level to help women and children with sanitary napkins and diapers.”

The group said it felt women and children need such assistance.

“It is our bit of doing,” it said.

Jan said she and her friends were moved by the plight of the victims and after they noticed a call from the Turkish Embassy for help, they began to collect funds.

“Looking at the scale of destruction after the deadly earthquakes, we thought it is our responsibility to do something at the humanitarian level,” she said.

While Jan and her friends are doing it at a personal level, charity organisations in Kashmir have stepped up to help victims in Türkiye and Syria.

Organisational level

Ehsaas International, a charity that works for the educational upliftment of the poor and disadvantaged groups, started a donation drive in cash and in-kind for the victims,

General Secretary Hakim Mohammad Ilyas told Anadolu that the organization has been in contact with the Indian Embassy in Syria and the Turkish Embassy in India to offer relief support for the victims.

“Since yesterday, we gave the call for donations. In just the span of a few hours at least we have collected 5,00000 to 6,00000 lakh Indian rupees ($7,270),” said Ilyas.

Ehsaas International has received more than 100 telephone calls since then from donors.