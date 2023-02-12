TÜRKİYE
Kashmir starts relief efforts for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Residents of the Indian-administered region organise relief efforts, raising money and collecting food and clothing for victims in Türkiye and Syria following Monday's quakes that so far killed more than 28,000 people.
At least 24,617 people in Türkiye were killed and more than 80,000 others injured, while the deaths in Syria have soared to over 3,500 as of Sunday morning. / AP
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
February 12, 2023

Residents of the Indian-administered Kashmir are gearing for relief efforts for victims of the deadly earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria that have so far killed more than 28,000 people.

A group of female friends from Kashmir started to collect funds in their circle to help victims in Türkiye and Syria.

“We are pained to see this kind of calamity,” Sadaf Jan from the group told Anadolu news agency.

“For now, we have put up a small initiative at an individual level to help women and children with sanitary napkins and diapers.”

The group said it felt women and children need such assistance. 

“It is our bit of doing,” it said.

Jan said she and her friends were moved by the plight of the victims and after they noticed a call from the Turkish Embassy for help, they began to collect funds.

“Looking at the scale of destruction after the deadly earthquakes, we thought it is our responsibility to do something at the humanitarian level,” she said.

While Jan and her friends are doing it at a personal level, charity organisations in Kashmir have stepped up to help victims in Türkiye and Syria.

Organisational level

Ehsaas International, a charity that works for the educational upliftment of the poor and disadvantaged groups, started a donation drive in cash and in-kind for the victims,

General Secretary Hakim Mohammad Ilyas told Anadolu that the organization has been in contact with the Indian Embassy in Syria and the Turkish Embassy in India to offer relief support for the victims.

“Since yesterday, we gave the call for donations. In just the span of a few hours at least we have collected 5,00000 to 6,00000 lakh Indian rupees ($7,270),” said Ilyas.

Ehsaas International has received more than 100 telephone calls since then from donors.

“It is overwhelming to see such kind of response from the people to help others who are in crisis,” he said.

Ilyas said his organisation has linked with a clothing brand, that has outlets in Kashmir that will allow people to give clothes, blankets, packaged food items and other items that Ehsaas International can pick up.

He also said the most important thing that his organisation is looking for is a medical team.

“For this initiative, we are talking to different stakeholders, embassy people and once the formalities are done, we are sending a team of doctors and paramedics,” he said.

He said 25 - 30 doctors have already registered and are waiting to help in Türkiye and Syria.

Delivery service offers help

Kashmir-based courier service company, Fastbeetle, has also joined the call to help victims of Türkiye.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of the recent earthquake in Türkiye,” it wrote on Twitter w ith a note that added: “The loss of life and property has been devastating, and it’s a reminder of the fragility of our existence.”

“We at Fastbeetle feel it is our duty to help in any way we can. That’s why we’ve decided to offer our services for free to anyone who wants to donate to the earthquake victims in Turkey from Kashmir.”

Since the quakes, Kashmiris are trying their efforts to help with whatever they can afford.

From sending prayers to collecting relief material, they are doing their part in the humanitarian crisis.

“We understand what it is to live in the cri sis and there is no way we can sit back and watch people dying,” said Jan.

