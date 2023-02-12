An Israeli settler has shot and killed a Palestinian man in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, while an 8-year-old Israeli child died of injuries suffered a day before in a car-ramming attack in occupied East Jerusalem.

Saturday's incident was the latest escalation in months of surging violence in the occupied West Bank and in Jerusalem.

In the northern occupied West Bank, near the Palestinian city of Salfit, a farming village of olive groves, video footage showed Israeli settlers racing down the hills and tearing into the town.

As Palestinians poured into the streets to see what was going on, an Israeli settler opened fire, killing a 27-year-old villager, said Ghassan Douglas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlements in the Nablus region.

The settlers dispersed when the Israeli military arrived, he said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the villager who was killed as Methqal Rayan and said he was shot in the head. Video shared by the village council shows the settlers firing at least 10 gunshots toward the residents.

Israeli police opened an investigation into the shooting of the Palestinian man, the military said.

Douglas said that the northern occupied West Bank has seen an intense wave of settler violence in recent days.

As night fell on Saturday, warning sirens sounded in southern Israel when Palestinian militants fired a rocket from Gaza that was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, the Israeli military said.

There was no immediate statement from the Hamas movement, which rules Gaza.

Car ramming attack

In Jerusalem, Asher Menahem Paley, 8, died a day after a Palestinain man rammed a car into a bus stop in the Jewish settlement of Ramot.

Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem announced his death on Saturday. His 6-year-old brother was killed in the car-ramming, along with a man in his 20s.

Seven Israelis were also injured, with four severely.