A Palestinian artist painted the names of Türkiye and Syria on the sands of Gaza beach on Saturday, in an expression of solidarity with the victims of two violent earthquakes that hit southeastern Türkiye on Monday and jolted the two countries.

“This painting aims to express our solidarity with the Turkish and Syrian peoples in their tragedy,” Mohamed Totah told Anadolu.

In Türkiye, the death toll has climbed to 22,327 with more than 80,000 others injured, according to the latest official figures.

The death toll in Syria late on Friday climbed to 3,553 people - 1,387 in regime-run areas and 2,166 in the opposition-controlled territories. At least 5,270 others have been wounded.