French workers will take to the streets in mass for the fourth time since January, to protest planned pension reform, according to media reports.

Workers from all sectors continue protests on Saturday to express objections to the reform plans revealed by the government in January.

Almost 240 demonstrations are expected to be seen across the country following the rallies on January 19, January 31, and February 7, according to daily Le Figaro.

The last day of protests, four days ago, saw over 750,000 people marching in Paris, the cities of Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and elsewhere, according to the Interior Ministry.

This time, though, rail worker strikes did not accompany the demonstrations, allowing trains and the Paris Metro to run Saturday.

However, an unexpected strike by air traffic controllers meant that up to half of flights to and from Paris’ second largest airport, Orly, were canceled Saturday afternoon.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote Friday on Twitter that 10,000 police officers will ensure security during the protests, including 4,500 in Paris.

Saturday's protests began peacefully, although Paris police said they arrested one person for possession of a firearm and detained several others for vandalism.

