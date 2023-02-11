WORLD
2 MIN READ
WHO chief arrives in Syria's quake-stricken city of Aleppo
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' visit comes five days after two devastating earthquakes rocked Türkiye and Syria, killing close to 25,000 people.
WHO chief arrives in Syria's quake-stricken city of Aleppo
Tedros said that the WHO would continue to provide emergency medical services and bring in more emergency supplies necessary for "trauma management". / AP Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
February 11, 2023

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Syria's quake-stricken city of Aleppo, state media has reported.

Tedros "arrived at Aleppo airport to tour some hospitals and shelters with (Syria's) health minister and the governor of Aleppo", the regime's news agency SANA said on Saturday.

His visit came five days after two devastating 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Türkiye and Syria, killing close to 25,000 people including at least 3,553 in war-torn Syria alone.

Upon his arrival, Tedros said he was accompanying "emergency medical supplies of around 37 metric tonnes".

"We are very happy that we could come with the supplies," he told reporters at Aleppo airport.

"This is the first supply we are sending."

READ MORE:White Helmets condemn UN quake response in opposition-held areas of Syria

RECOMMENDED

After-effects of the earthquake

Tedros added that the WHO would continue to provide emergency medical services and bring in more emergency supplies necessary for "trauma management".

"Tomorrow, there will be another round with more than 30 metric tonnes," he said.

He expressed concern over the after-effects of the earthquake, especially the disruption of services.

"People are exposed to diarrhoeal diseases... and other health problems especially mental health problems," he said.

"We will work together to address the impact of the earthquake, not only the emergency services during the earthquake.

Since Monday's earthquake, rescuers and volunteers have been scrambling with little means to find survivors under concrete debris of collapsed buildings.

READ MORE: 14 UN aid trucks cross into northwestern Syria

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism