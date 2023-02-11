A "ridiculous" text message to his cousin has helped rescuers save Mustafa Sami Sahin from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district, the epicentre of twin quakes that struck southern Türkiye earlier this week.

After many unsuccessful text messages attempts from the rubble of a seven-storey building for 102 hours, 33-year-old Sahin's mobile phone misfired a random text message saying "8" to his cousin, who then called rescuers.

"It wasn't a deliberate text message. None of the messages I tried to text were sent. A ridiculous message was sent to my cousin in Tekirdag by chance," Sahin told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

"Until the text message, no one had any idea whether I was under the wreckage, dead or alive, or somewhere else."

Trapped in a stairwell of the building, Sahin said he often thought: "'I guess it's over here.' I often questioned whether it would be better if I die or stay alive."

