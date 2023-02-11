Up to 5.3 million people in Syria may have been made homeless by the devastating earthquakes which rocked the region this week, a United Nations official said.

"As many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by the earthquakes," the Syria representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Sivanka Dhanapala, told a press briefing on Friday.

He said the UN estimated that 5.37 million people affected by the quake will need shelter assistance across the country.

"That is a huge number and comes to a population already suffering mass displacement," he said.

"For Syria, this is a crisis within a crisis. We've had economic shocks, Covid and are now in the depths of winter."

Death toll rises in Syria