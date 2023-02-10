Thousands of citizens performed absentee prayers in mosques in Muslim countries on Friday for the souls of earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

In Palestine, thousands performed absentee prayers in West Bank mosques for the earthquake victims, followed by a collection of donations organized by the Ministry of Religious Endowments.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers also performed absentee prayers in both Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, and the mosques of Gaza.

In the Emirates, worshipers performed, after Friday prayers in all mosques in the country, the absentee prayer for the souls of the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, in response to the invitation of the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to Emirati newspapers.

Bahrain's capital Manama also witnessed absentee prayers for the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye, the daily Bahraini Al Ayam reported.

In Jordan, after Friday prayers, all mosques witnessed absentee prayers for the souls of the earthquake victims, according to a directive by the country’s Religious Endowments Ministry on Thursday.

In Lebanon, hundreds participated in absentee prayers in mosques in various regions, including the capital Beirut, Tripoli and Sidon, according to the Anadolu Agency correspondent.