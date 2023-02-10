Muslims offer absentee prayers for Türkiye, Syria quake victims
Muslims offer absentee prayers for Türkiye, Syria quake victimsHundreds of thousands of people gathered in mosques on Friday to perform absentie prayers for earthquake victims across the Muslim world.
Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed absentee prayers in both Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem, and the mosques of the Gaza Strip. / AA
By Sunbul Sayedi
February 10, 2023

Thousands of citizens performed absentee prayers in mosques in Muslim countries on Friday for the souls of earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

In Palestine, thousands performed absentee prayers in West Bank mosques for the earthquake victims, followed by a collection of donations organized by the Ministry of Religious Endowments.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers also performed absentee prayers in both Al Aqsa Mosque in  occupied East Jerusalem, and the mosques of Gaza.

In the Emirates, worshipers performed, after Friday prayers in all mosques in the country, the absentee prayer for the souls of the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, in response to the invitation of the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to Emirati newspapers.

Bahrain's capital Manama also witnessed absentee prayers for the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye, the daily Bahraini Al Ayam reported.

In Jordan, after Friday prayers, all mosques witnessed absentee prayers for the souls of the earthquake victims, according to a directive by the country’s Religious Endowments Ministry on Thursday.

In Lebanon, hundreds participated in absentee prayers in mosques in various regions, including the capital Beirut, Tripoli and Sidon, according to the Anadolu Agency correspondent.

In Yemen, hundreds of Yemenis performed absentee prayers in the southwestern city of Taiz for the souls of the earthquake victims.

At least 19,388 people have died and 77,711 others are injured since Monday’s powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded, according to compiled figures.

READ MORE: Live updates: Glimmer of hope amid deaths as 9 children rescued on day five

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
