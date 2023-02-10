TÜRKİYE
14 UN aid trucks cross into northwestern Syria
Truckloads of UN aid enter Idlib through southern Türkiye in aftermath of strong earthquakes that rocked region.
In Syria, more than 3,384 people have died from the earthquakes, according to figures compiled by Syria’s Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defence group. / AA
February 10, 2023

Fourteen truckloads of UN humanitarian aid have crossed into northwestern Syria through Türkiye after the region was hit by deadly earthquakes.

The trucks entered the Idlib region on Friday through the Bab al Hawa border crossing via the Cilvegozu border gate in Türkiye's southern Hatay province, according to an Anadolu correspondent in the field.

Sent as part of the UN's cross-border aid efforts, the aid will be delivered to people in need in the region, Anadolu confirmed.

Six earlier trucks had on Thursday arrived in Idlib, which felt the powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye.

The road to northwest Syria from Türkiye was damaged following two powerful earthquakes that temporarily disrupted humanitarian assistance in quake-hit opposition-held areas.

The first United Nations aid made up of six trucks carrying medicines, blankets, tents and UN shelter kits crossed through the Bab al Hawa crossing from Türkiye into northwest Syria on Thursday.

A long-running aid operation into Syria has been in place since 2014, with the Cilvegozu gate currently serving as the only path for UN aid.

Over 18,000 people were killed and more than 75,000 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.

In Syria, more than 3,384 people have died from the earthquakes, according to figures compiled by Syria’s Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defence group.

