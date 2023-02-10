Fourteen truckloads of UN humanitarian aid have crossed into northwestern Syria through Türkiye after the region was hit by deadly earthquakes.

The trucks entered the Idlib region on Friday through the Bab al Hawa border crossing via the Cilvegozu border gate in Türkiye's southern Hatay province, according to an Anadolu correspondent in the field.

Sent as part of the UN's cross-border aid efforts, the aid will be delivered to people in need in the region, Anadolu confirmed.

Six earlier trucks had on Thursday arrived in Idlib, which felt the powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye.

The road to northwest Syria from Türkiye was damaged following two powerful earthquakes that temporarily disrupted humanitarian assistance in quake-hit opposition-held areas.

