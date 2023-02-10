WORLD
2 MIN READ
US eases sanctions for humanitarian aid to Syria after deadly earthquakes
The US Treasury Department issues a license that authorises for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief.
The first United Nations aid made up of six trucks carrying medicines, blankets, tents and UN shelter kits crossed through the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Türkiye into northwest Syria on Thursday. / AA
By Rabiul Islam
February 10, 2023

The US has eased sanctions on Syria to allow the flow of humanitarian assistance following the deadly earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye which affected people on both sides.

The US Treasury Department issued a license on Thursday that authorises for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian sanctions regulations.

''As international allies and humanitarian partners mobilize to help those affected, I want to make very clear that US sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people,'' said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

''While US sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what’s needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.''

The road to northwest Syria from Türkiye was damaged following two powerful earthquakes that temporarily disrupted humanitarian assistance in quake-hit rebel-held areas.

The first United Nations aid made up of six trucks carrying medicines, blankets, tents and UN shelter kits crossed through the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Türkiye into northwest Syria on Thursday.

At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.

In Syria, more than 3,100 people have died from the earthquakes, according to figures compiled by Syria’s Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defence group.

SOURCE:AA
