The area between Türkiye and Syria has not experienced such a big earthquake as the one that struck on early Monday morning in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras for over 100 years, the director of the Swiss Seismologogical Service has noted.

Stefan Wiemer on Thursday spoke to Swiss television channel SRF, which broadcasts in German, about Monday’s magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes which affected 10 provinces in southern Türkiye.

At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others injured by the two strong quakes in Türkiye, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

Wiemer said it is not a coincidence that strong earthquakes occur frequently between these two countries.

There are plate boundaries in the region, he said, adding that for many years, there were tensions in these areas and they were discharged by earthquakes.

