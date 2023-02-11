Friday, February 10, 2023

Rescuers have been scouring debris for more than 100 hours after massive earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria on Monday, leaving nearly 24,000 people dead and thousands injured.

According to officials and medics, death toll climbed to 20,318 and 80,088 people were injured in southeastern Türkiye.

Death toll in Syria late on Friday climbed to 3,553 people, 1,387 in regime-run areas and 2,166 in the opposition-controlled territories.

Some 12,000 buildings in Türkiye have either collapsed or sustained serious damage, according to Türkiye's Minister of Environment and Urban Planning, Murat Kurum. Türkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay, said more than 1 million people were being housed in temporary shelters.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

0233 GMT — Cuba to send medics to assist in earthquake relief

Cuba has prepared to send healthcare workers to Türkiye and Syria, joining a growing group of nations providing rescue and medical aid to the region after a devastating earthquake this week.

Cuban authorities in Havana said 32 medics were set to depart for Türkiye. Earlier in the week, Syrian regime envoy Ghassan Obeid told Cuban state-run media that 27 Cuban medics would be headed to Syria.

Cuba has sent its "armies of white coats" to disaster sites and disease outbreaks around the world since its 1959 leftist revolution.

Its doctors were in the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s.

'Ridiculous' message saying '8' draws rescuers toward Türkiye survivor

A 'ridiculous' text message to his cousin has helped rescuers save Mustafa Sami Sahin from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district, the epicentre of twin quakes that struck southern Türkiye earlier this week.

After many unsuccessful text messages attempts from the rubble of a seven-storey building for 102 hours, 33-year-old Sahin's mobile phone misfired a random text message saying "8" to his cousin, who then called rescuers.

"It wasn't a deliberate text message. None of the messages I tried to text were sent. A ridiculous message was sent to my cousin in Tekirdag by chance," Sahin told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

"Until the text message, no one had any idea whether I was under the wreckage, dead or alive, or somewhere else."

2130 GMT — Albania declares day of national mourning

The Albanian government has declared one day of national mourning.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said February 13 will be observed as a national day of mourning for the victims of the quakes.

''A sign of solidarity with friendly Türkiye, which was near us when a similar disaster hit Albania a while ago,'' said Rama.

Albania has sent a 73-person search and rescue team to Türkiye. The team continues its efforts in southern Adana province.

2100 GMT — Türkiye quakes drone footage shows fissures slicing through land

Drone footage in southern Türkiye has shown fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by massive earthquakes that struck the region at the start of the week.

One jagged scar of bare and cracked earth, opened up by Monday's quakes, cut deep into embankments and ran along expanses of open land up to the horizon near the town of Tevekkeli, in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras.

When it hit a highway, it smashed the tarmac and metal barriers. Huge boulders had tumbled down the hills on the side of the road.

Drivers had to wait in turn to navigate the fractured route.

Near the village of Tepehan, huge gorges cut through groves close to a house, leaving islands of grey-brown land and trees perched on the edge of new precipices. Other trees lay uprooted on their sides.

2018 GMT — Turkish restaurant owners feed earthquake survivors

Restaurant owners from across Türkiye travelled to Hatay, one of the regions worst-hit by Monday's devastating earthquake, to dish up kebabs, rice and other hot meals to disaster survivors.

Omer Faruk, who runs a restaurant in Konya in central Türkiye, travelled to a tent city housing those who had lost their homes. Some 550 white tents have been erected next to Hatay Stadium - usually used for soccer - in the south of the country.

"We are providing food to our citizens who are suffering due to the earthquake. We are all restaurateurs. We are here to help quake victims."

1717 GMT — At least nine children pulled alive from rubble

On the fifth day after a significant earthquake slammed Türkiye and neighbouring Syria, the rescue of little children has boosted the morale of weary crews looking for survivors.

At least nine children were rescued, videos released by disaster services showed.

The rescuers worked through the night amid the wreckage of many destroyed buildings, including specialised teams from several nations. They often asked for stillness while they listened for any sounds of life coming from broken concrete mounds in the frigid conditions.

1320 GMT - UN aid trucks cross into northwestern Syria

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed into northern Syria from Türkiye.

“These convoys are carrying electric heaters, tents, blankets and other items to assist these people who have been displaced as a result of this catastrophic earthquake,” said spokesperson Paul Dillon, adding that the aid was bound for Idlib.

1300 GMT - Erdogan says earthquake response not as fast as government wanted

Turkish authorities’ response to the massive earthquakes in the country’s southeast is not as fast as the government wanted, President Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking in Adiyaman province, which was also hit by the earthquakes, Erdogan said some people were robbing markets and attacking businesses, adding that a state of emergency declared in the area will allow the state to impose the necessary penalties.

1240 GMT – Türkiye's through-wall radar saving lives

A radar system developed by the Turkish state-run defence company STM is saving lives in the earthquake-ravaged areas of Türkiye.

The through-the-wall DAR radar system can locate people through mounds of debris.

STM lead technician Yusuf Hayirli told Anadolu the DAR radar system designed for the defence industry was used out of its field for the first time in an earthquake zone.

"We assist the teams in locating people based on breathing and hand-arm movements," Hayirli said.

The teams pulled out more than 20 earthquake victims alive from collapsed buildings through DAR radar system.