Turkish rescuers have pulled out a teenager alive from the rubble of a building in southern Gaziantep province, a miracle recovery that came 94 hours after earthquakes which also saw the 17-year-old drinking his own "urine to survive."

Adnan Muhammet Korkut was rescued late on Thursday from the debris of an apartment in Sehitkamil district of Gaziantep, local media reported.

In a viral social media video, Korkut tells rescuers he drank his own urine to survive and "waited for you people to come."

"I drank my own urine to survive and I survived thanks to my God," he says in the video responding to a question.

"I waited for you guys to come, and you came, thank God. I thank all of you."

Asked if he heard other sounds down there, he says he has a dog there, to which rescue members reply, "We will also look for the dog."

A strong earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria in the early hours of Monday, devastating cities and killing and injuring thousands.

More than 21,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured as efforts continued for the fourth day in freezing conditions to save those still trapped under rubble.

Initial rescue efforts were hampered by a winter storm that covered major roads in ice and snow and left three key airports in the area inoperable, complicating deliveries of vital aid.

Some of the heaviest devastation occurred near the quake's epicentre between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, where entire city blocks lay in ruins.

Heartrending scenes

Survivors are still being pulled from collapsed buildings, though disaster experts warn that the chances of saving lives drop sharply after 72 hours.

Heartrending scenes of a newborn plucked alive from the rubble and a broken father clutching his dead daughter's hand have laid bare the human cost of the earthquake in both countries.