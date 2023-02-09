An aid convoy has reached opposition-held northwestern Syria, the first since a devastating earthquake that has killed thousands, an official at the Bab al Hawa border crossing said.

The 7.7-magnitude quake early Monday has killed more than 19,000 people in Türkiye and war-ravaged Syria, according to officials and medics in the two countries, flattening entire neighbourhoods.

"The first UN aid convoy entered today," said Mazen Alloush, media officer at the crossing.

Alloush noted the delivery had been expected before Monday's quake, but said: "It could be considered an initial response from the United Nations, and it should be followed, as we were promised, with bigger convoys to help our people."

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement the delivery includes blankets, mattresses, tents and "basic relief items... to cover the needs of at least 500 people".

"We are working very closely with authorities to support in any way we can and hope that aid will quickly reach those most impacted," said IOM head Antonio Vitorino.

While the crossing itself was not affected by the quake, the road leading to it was damaged, temporarily disrupting operations, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Syrian refugees in Türkiye make their final journey home in body bags