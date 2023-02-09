TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Baby born under earthquake rubble named Aya by hospital staff in Syria
Aya was found by rescuers under the earthquake rubble still tied to her dead mother's umbilical cord.
Baby born under earthquake rubble named Aya by hospital staff in Syria
The baby was taken to Ceyhan hospital in northwestern Syria. / AA
February 9, 2023

A Syrian baby who was found under the earthquake rubble still tied to her dead mother's umbilical cord has been named Aya.

She who was born under extraordinary circumstances in the town of Jindires, northwestern Syria on Monday morning, when the first earthquake struck. 

Her mother was still trapped under the debris when Aya was born.

The baby was rescued from the debris after five hours of search and rescue work by the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) teams in the town.

There were injuries on various parts of her body.

The staff at Ceyhan hospital named her Aya and confirmed she is in good health.

The baby also lost three siblings in the earthquake.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Baby, family of four pulled alive from debris 65 hours after Türkiye quakes

In Syria, more than 3,150 people died from the earthquake, according to figures compiled by the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defense.

More than 14,351 people were killed and over 63,794 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southeastern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures released Thursday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE:Live Updates: Türkiye completes SAR in Sanliurfa, Kilis, redirects teams

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections