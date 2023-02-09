A Syrian baby who was found under the earthquake rubble still tied to her dead mother's umbilical cord has been named Aya.

She who was born under extraordinary circumstances in the town of Jindires, northwestern Syria on Monday morning, when the first earthquake struck.

Her mother was still trapped under the debris when Aya was born.

The baby was rescued from the debris after five hours of search and rescue work by the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) teams in the town.

There were injuries on various parts of her body.

The staff at Ceyhan hospital named her Aya and confirmed she is in good health.

The baby also lost three siblings in the earthquake.