Türkiye’s southeastern provinces were jolted by twin earthquakes with staggering 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes leaving a massive trail of death and destruction. Türkiye’s disaster management teams scrambled to the areas hit by the calamity, but the enormity of it was so overwhelming that Ankara immediately announced the Level 4 alert, seeking outside help.

No stranger to tremors, Türkiye is among the 10 most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Monday's twin tremors are by far the most destructive and apocalyptic ones the country has experienced since 1939. At least ten provinces, as large as Cuba, are directly affected, with a population of 13.5 million reeling from the disaster. The neighbouring northern Syria is suffering too.

More than anything else, Türkiye and Syria need humanitarian support. More than rhetoric, we need action – rescue teams, technical support, and any logistical assistance to our foreign missions in organising aid. But unfortunately, a section of Western media has started mudslinging the Turkish government at a time when the country is neck-deep busy supervising search and rescue missions across the country.

One particular allegation floating in foreign media organisations is centred on the construction boom witnessed in the past 20 years of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's governance. At a time when successive aftershocks spread fear and panic in the disaster-hit region, Western media organisations are publishing reports and op-eds claiming that Türkiye's "construction-driven" economic growth is largely to be blamed for the soaring death tolls in quake-hit areas. The government is being accused of turning a blind eye to upholding crucial building and safety standards. Such allegations are being played on a loop.

Although all the collapsed buildings must be investigated and stakeholders punished if they are found guilty of violating the construction norms, the government should be given space to focus on the search and rescue operations and implement contingency plans such as housing tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in the past four days as well as providing healthcare and other essential supplies to the affected populations.