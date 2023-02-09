The US President Joe Biden said that the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria this week was "one of the worst" in the region.

"On behalf of the American people, our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Türkiye and Syria," Biden said during an event in the state of Wisconsin.

"The death toll is rising. It's one of the worst earthquakes in that region in over 100 years. And we mourn the loss of so many lives, and we offer our deepest condolences," he added.

The president also hailed the efforts of rescue teams in pulling out people from under the rubble.

