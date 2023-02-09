WORLD
Biden calls earthquakes that hit Türkiye, Syria 'one of the worst'
The US President Joe Biden regards the earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria as "one of the worst" in the region over the 100 years.
The US president also hailed the efforts of rescue teams in pulling people out from under the rubble. / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 9, 2023

The US President Joe Biden said that the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria this week was "one of the worst" in the region. 

"On behalf of the American people, our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Türkiye and Syria," Biden said during an event in the state of Wisconsin.

"The death toll is rising. It's one of the worst earthquakes in that region in over 100 years. And we mourn the loss of so many lives, and we offer our deepest condolences," he added.

The president also hailed the efforts of rescue teams in pulling out people from under the rubble.

"The earthquake was incredibly powerful, significant aftershocks, and a second quake. But you see dads and moms pulling little babies out from underneath the rubble. So many people dying. And our thoughts are also with the survivors who've been torn apart by this tragedy," he said.

Biden also recalled that he called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after the quakes and that the US offered its full support to Türkiye.

More than 15,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes shook Türkiye and Syria on Monday.

SOURCE:AA
