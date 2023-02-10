Thursday, February 9, 2023

Death toll has risen to 17,674 and the number of injured hit 72,879 in the wake of Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

The disaster, described by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "Disaster of the Century," also killed at least 3,377 people in neighbouring Syria, regime and opposition authorities reported, taking the combined toll to 21,051.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

0200 GMT — Türkiye teenager who drank 'urine to survive' is rescued after 94 hours

Turkish rescuers have pulled out a teenager alive from the rubble of a building in southern Gaziantep province, a miracle recovery that came after 94 hours of earthquakes which also saw the 17-year-old drinking his own "urine to survive."

Adnan Muhammet Korkut was rescued late on Thursday from the debris of an apartment in Sehitkamil district of Gaziantep, local media reported.

In a viral social media video, Korkut told rescuers he drank his own urine to survive and "waited for you people to come."

"I drank my own urine to survive and I survived thanks to my God," he says in the video responding to a question.

"I waited for you guys to come, and you came, thank God. I thank all of you."

Full story here

2200 GMT — Teary father celebrates daughter's rescue by Türkiye miners

Turkish rescuers have pulled out alive a 16-year-old girl, more than 80 hours after the disaster struck, leaving her overjoyed father in tears and the grieving nation cheering an agonisingly rare piece of good news after Monday's earthquakes.

The death toll across Türkiye and Syria climbed above 21,000, but the father of Melda Adtas felt nothing but relief.

"My dear, my dear!" he called out as rescuers pulled the teen out of the rubble and the watching crowd broke into applause.

It took rescue workers five painstaking hours to save her life after neighbours raised the alarm.

Full story here

2100 GMT — World Bank to provide Türkiye $1.78 billion in relief financing

The World Bank has said it is providing Türkiye with $1.78 billion in relief and recovery financing assistance as the country struggles with the aftermath of an earthquake that has killed over 20,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

The World Bank said in a statement that $780 million will become available for Ankara immediately, as the funds will be diverted from two existing World Bank loan projects in Türkiye.

Another $1 billion in assistance for Türkiye's recovery and reconstruction is also being prepared but will take more time to arrange, a World Bank spokesperson said.

READ MORE:Turks in US mobilise in large numbers to collect aid for quake victims

US to provide $85 million in humanitarian aid to Türkiye, Syria

The US Agency for InternationalDevelopment [USAID] has said it will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Türkiye and Syria following devastating earthquakes in the region this week.

"USAID is providing emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies to help families brave the cold, critical health care services to provide trauma support, safe drinking water to prevent disease, and hygiene and sanitation assistance to keep people safe and healthy," USAID said in a statement.

READ MORE:Teary father celebrates daughter's rescue by Türkiye miners

1730 GMT — Turkish FM, US secretary of state discuss situation in quake-hit Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the situation in Türkiye’s earthquake-hit southeastern region in a phone call.

Cavusoglu and Blinken also discussed the ongoing relief operations in the affected areas.

Cavusoglu also separately held phone calls with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho, Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Minister Kemalettin Haydarov, and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.

1700 GMT - 'Where is Miral?' asks a 3-year-old boy pulled alive from debris

Tariq Haidar, 3, was pulled alive from the rubble some 42 hours after a devastating earthquake destroyed his family home in the Syrian town of Jandaris. His family couldn't be saved.

Orphaned by the earthquake that hit Syria and Türkiye in the dead of night on Monday, Haidar was brought to a hospital where doctors were forced to amputate his left leg. They are trying to save his right.

"As soon as he woke up, and saw us in front of him, he asked: 'Where is Miral?' .

We asked 'Who is Miral?'.

He said: 'My sister, she was sleeping next to me but she wasn't answering me'," said Malek Qasida, a nurse caring for him.

"They pulled out his father and two of his siblings before him, dead," added Qasida, speaking at the hospital where Haidar was in intensive care, his amputated leg heavily bandaged.

The bodies of his mother and a third sibling were recovered from the rubble later, people in the area said.

"There are hundreds of children still under the rubble," Qasida said.

1645 GMT - Germany to increase Syria aid by 26 mln euros

Germany will increase the amount of humanitarian assistance it provides in Syria by 26 million euros ($28 million) to respond to the growing needs of Syrians after a deadly quake.

A statement from the German embassy in Beirut said the funds were needed "especially in the affected areas in the northwestern parts of the country", home to many Syrians displaced during a 12-year civil war.

"Germany can build on close ties with international organizations and NGOs in northwestern Syria, as it has already been providing extensive humanitarian assistance there," the statement said.

1642 GMT - UK increases funding to support search and rescue efforts in Syria

Britain said it was committing additional funding - at least 3 million pounds ($3.65 million) - to support search and rescue operations and emergency relief in Syria following earthquakes in the region.

"Given the magnitude of the earthquakes and difficulties in accessing affected areas in North West Syria, the UK will be providing The White Helmets with additional funding to aid their major search-and-rescue operations," Britain said in a statement.

1640 GMT - First ladies voice solidarity with Türkiye

In separate phone calls with Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Jordanian Queen Rania al Abdullah, Azerbaijani first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, war-hit Ukraine's Olena Zelenska, Uzbekistan's first lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva expressed condolences for those who lost their lives in the earthquakes and wished recovery to the injured.

1634 GMT - 'The worst earthquake' - Erdogan

The earthquakes have caused great destruction in 10 provinces and “can be described as the disaster of the century,” Erdogan has said, while inspecting search and rescue efforts in the province of Osmaniye.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are taking part in relief efforts. All kinds of teams and vehicles from across the country have been dispatched to the region,” he said.

“Last Monday, we were confronted with the worst earthquake this region has ever seen in its history," Erdogan said after visiting the earthquake victims at a hospital in Kilis.

1505 GMT - Baby pulled alive from debris 82 hours

A 6-month-old baby was pulled alive from earthquake rubble of a building after 82 hours in southeastern Türkiye as rescuers continue to work to save many lives from collapsed buildings.

The governor of northern Ordu province, Tuncay Sonel, said on Twitter that Yigit Calis, who was rescued from under the debris in the southeastern Adiyaman province, was taken to medical teams.