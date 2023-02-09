Twelve years ago, Abdel-Karim Abu Jalhoum fled war and poverty in the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza for safety in Türkiye.

On Monday, the massive earthquake that devastated parts of Türkiye and Syria killed him and his entire family.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Abu Jalhoum, his wife Fatima, and their four children, were among 70 Palestinians who had been found dead. The overall death toll in the quake has shot beyond 12,000.

"My brother went to Türkiye to seek a better life away from wars and blockades here in Gaza," Abu Jalhoum's brother, Ramzy, 43, told the Reuters news agency as relatives and neighbours trickled into the family's house in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday to pay respects.

"We lost the family. An entire family was wiped off the civil registration record," he said.

Abu Jalhoum had worked as a taxi driver in Gaza but struggled to support a growing family and left in 2010 for Türkiye. There, he worked in a wood factory in Antakya, and Fatima and their children joined him once he was established.

Photo shows family buried under rubbleIn Antakya, life was promising for the 50-year-old father, 33-year-old Fatima and their children, Noura, 16, Bara, 11, Kenzi, 9 and Mohammad, their 3-year-old who was born in Türkiye. Six months ago, they had moved to a new apartment, according to the family.

In the hours after the tremors, the extended family desperately tried to make contact, calling everyone who could offer any information. On Tuesday, they recognised the family in a photo showing them buried under the rubble, lifeless.